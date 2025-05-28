Christine Lagarde Addresses Continued Commitment Amid WEF Speculation

Christine Lagarde has affirmed her dedication to fulfilling her full term as President of the European Central Bank (ECB), despite reports suggesting she may exit early to lead the World Economic Forum (WEF). The ECB reiterated Lagarde's commitment on Wednesday, following a Financial Times article discussing her potential transition.

The Financial Times reported that Lagarde, with over two years remaining in her tenure, engaged in discussions regarding her leadership of the WEF. Former WEF President Klaus Schwab allegedly participated in succession plan talks, noting Lagarde's central involvement. Discussions reportedly included timelines and logistical details like accommodation arrangements.

An ECB spokesperson maintained that Lagarde aims to complete her term, while a WEF spokesperson refrained from commenting on confidential talks. Lagarde's current non-renewable ECB term concludes in October 2027. Schwab, who recently resigned amid separate misconduct allegations, denied the claims. The WEF has since commenced an investigation into these allegations.

