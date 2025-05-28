Supreme Court Orders Inquiry into Assam Police Encounters
The Supreme Court has directed the Assam Human Rights Commission to independently investigate alleged police encounters in Assam from May 2021 to August 2022. A plea alleged procedural non-compliance in these encounters. The court emphasized safeguarding victims' rights and ensuring due process and confidentiality during the probe.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has mandated an independent investigation into Assam's police encounters, instructing the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) to probe cases between May 2021 and August 2022 where protocol may not have been followed. This decision follows allegations of numerous fake police encounters during that period.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh reviewed a plea challenging the authenticity of these encounters. Though some cases raised genuine concern, the court concluded that a blanket accusation was unjustified without thorough validation. Only a few instances warranted deeper scrutiny.
The AHRC has been tasked with ensuring a just and discreet inquiry process, protecting the privacy of claimants, and cooperating with the Assam government to dismantle institutional obstacles. The legal rights of encounter victims' families must be upheld, with state-provided legal aid where necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
