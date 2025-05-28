Left Menu

Shamima Jahan Sworn in as Additional Judge at Gauhati High Court

Shamima Jahan has been appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court. Administered by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, her oath marks an important step following the central government's notification. This appointment was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:24 IST
On Wednesday, Advocate Shamima Jahan officially took her oath as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court, according to a formal announcement.

The ceremony took place at the court premises, presided over by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi.

This appointment is part of a broader initiative announced by the central government on May 26, which includes the induction of seven advocates into the judiciary across various high courts in the nation. The Supreme Court Collegium had endorsed Jahan's appointment for the upcoming year, 2024.

