Shamima Jahan Sworn in as Additional Judge at Gauhati High Court

On Wednesday, Advocate Shamima Jahan officially took her oath as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court, according to a formal announcement.

The ceremony took place at the court premises, presided over by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi.

This appointment is part of a broader initiative announced by the central government on May 26, which includes the induction of seven advocates into the judiciary across various high courts in the nation. The Supreme Court Collegium had endorsed Jahan's appointment for the upcoming year, 2024.