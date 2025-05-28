Singapore Achieves Record Low Corruption Cases in 2024

Singapore has achieved a milestone by recording its lowest number of corruption cases in 2024, marking a significant decline in both reports lodged and investigations registered, as reported by a media agency on Wednesday.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) disclosed that it received 177 corruption-related reports, registering 75 for investigation. In comparison, 2023 witnessed 215 reports and 81 cases, while 2016 saw as many as 447 reports and 118 cases, noted The Straits Times.

The city-state's anti-graft agency emphasized the importance of vigilance, despite low numbers, highlighting recent high-profile cases like that of former transport minister S Iswaran. Transparency International ranked Singapore as the least corrupt in the Asia-Pacific region for the first time in 14 years, thanks to stringent laws and zero-tolerance culture.

