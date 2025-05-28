Left Menu

Manhunt Underway for Escaped POCSO Accused in Sikkim

A 24-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor escaped police custody in Sikkim's Rangpo, under the pretense of using the restroom. He was initially arrested under the POCSO Act. Police have launched a manhunt, charging him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic escape unfolded in Sikkim's Rangpo when a 24-year-old man, accused of sexually assaulting a minor, managed a daring escape from police custody. The accused slipped away under the guise of using the restroom, fueling a swift police response.

Initially detained under the POCSO Act, the accused took his chance at freedom during an early morning incident that left a policeman injured. Authorities immediately registered a criminal case under Sections 262 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, stepping up efforts to ensure his swift capture.

Station House Officer Dichen Tshomo confirmed the ongoing manhunt, affirming that the police are equipped with crucial information to quickly locate the accused. The escape has intensified police operations and drawn attention to procedural security gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

