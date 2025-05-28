Manhunt Underway for Escaped POCSO Accused in Sikkim

A dramatic escape unfolded in Sikkim's Rangpo when a 24-year-old man, accused of sexually assaulting a minor, managed a daring escape from police custody. The accused slipped away under the guise of using the restroom, fueling a swift police response.

Initially detained under the POCSO Act, the accused took his chance at freedom during an early morning incident that left a policeman injured. Authorities immediately registered a criminal case under Sections 262 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, stepping up efforts to ensure his swift capture.

Station House Officer Dichen Tshomo confirmed the ongoing manhunt, affirming that the police are equipped with crucial information to quickly locate the accused. The escape has intensified police operations and drawn attention to procedural security gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)