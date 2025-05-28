Left Menu

France and Indonesia Forge New Defense and Strategic Partnerships

France and Indonesia signed a preliminary defense pact that could lead to further orders of French military equipment, such as Rafale jets and Scorpene submarines. This enhances their existing $8.1 billion defense deal. Additionally, they explored partnerships in the nickel sector for EV battery development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:45 IST
France and Indonesia Forge New Defense and Strategic Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France and Indonesia have taken a significant step forward in their defense relationship, signing a preliminary pact that may lead to substantial orders of military hardware, including Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines. These developments were announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

This agreement builds upon a massive $8.1 billion deal signed in 2022, which already included the planned acquisition of 42 Rafale aircraft and other military collaborations such as submarine development. Indonesia, a key player in Southeast Asia, and France, its largest arms supplier, continue to strengthen their defense ties as Jakarta works on upgrading its military capabilities.

Beyond defense, both nations are exploring new partnerships in the minerals sector, particularly pertaining to nickel, which is critical for electric vehicle batteries. French company Eramet is collaborating with Indonesian sovereign funds to identify strategic investment opportunities in the nickel industry.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025