France and Indonesia Forge New Defense and Strategic Partnerships

France and Indonesia have taken a significant step forward in their defense relationship, signing a preliminary pact that may lead to substantial orders of military hardware, including Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines. These developments were announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

This agreement builds upon a massive $8.1 billion deal signed in 2022, which already included the planned acquisition of 42 Rafale aircraft and other military collaborations such as submarine development. Indonesia, a key player in Southeast Asia, and France, its largest arms supplier, continue to strengthen their defense ties as Jakarta works on upgrading its military capabilities.

Beyond defense, both nations are exploring new partnerships in the minerals sector, particularly pertaining to nickel, which is critical for electric vehicle batteries. French company Eramet is collaborating with Indonesian sovereign funds to identify strategic investment opportunities in the nickel industry.