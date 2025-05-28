Left Menu

Tragic End: Debt-Driven Family Suicide in Panchkula

In Panchkula, Haryana, a family of seven reportedly committed suicide due to financial debt. The deceased, including children, left behind notes highlighting financial stress. Police are examining bank transactions and the incident is under investigation, with preliminary findings pointing to a collective suicide pact.

In a grim incident unfolding in Panchkula, Haryana, a family of seven has died in a suspected suicide pact, allegedly driven by mounting financial debts. The tragic event has shocked the local community.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation, focusing on the family's bank statements as they seek to unravel the financial pressures that led to this desperate act. The deceased, identified as Praveen Mittal, his wife Reena, their three young children, and Mittal's parents, left behind notes suggesting financial strain as a motive.

While initial findings point toward suicide, the police are continuing to probe the circumstances. Viscera samples have been dispatched for analysis to confirm poisoning suspicions. Authorities are urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward to assist in their inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

