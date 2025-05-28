Gaurav Gogoi's Call for CBI Probe into Coal Mining Allegations

Newly-appointed Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday called for a CBI investigation into an alleged illegal coal mining syndicate active in Assam and Meghalaya. Gogoi emphasized that the operation couldn't have thrived without 'protection' from central and state authorities.

The demand follows a month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched 15 locations linked to money laundering and illicit mining activities. Gogoi claims a syndicate, comprising individuals from Meghalaya and Assam, orchestrated the illegal movement of coal across state borders.

Gogoi criticized the inaction of Assam's BJP government and highlighted a similar issue concerning rising drug trafficking in the region. He questioned why BJP, despite its power in the Northeast, hasn't curbed these drug-related threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)