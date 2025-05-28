Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Empowering Women with New Scheme

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojana, providing financial aid to 2,238 women in Kullu district. The scheme offers Rs 1,500 monthly, aiming to support deprived sections, including domestic workers and daughters of widows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to uplift women in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojana. This scheme targets the Banjar development block in Kullu district, providing financial assistance to 2,238 women.

The initiative, which allocates Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women, aims to ensure equitable distribution of state resources, particularly reaching domestic workers and daughters of widows. Notably, Rs 1,00,71,000 has already been disbursed, covering the period from April to June, 2025.

Responding to opposition queries, CM Sukhu highlighted the government's success in curbing corruption, enabling phased financial assistance. Further aid was distributed under accompanying schemes, urging citizens to engage with public welfare programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

