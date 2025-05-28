Left Menu

Delhi Takes Action: Group of Ministers to Address COVID Compensation Delays

The Delhi government has established a Group of Ministers to address compensation claims from families who lost relatives to COVID-19. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the formation of the committee, which will meet in June to evaluate cases and distribute financial support to qualifying families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:48 IST
Delhi Takes Action: Group of Ministers to Address COVID Compensation Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has initiated a proactive step by forming a Group of Ministers (GoM) to tackle the backlog in compensation for families who lost members during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, emphasized that numerous families had yet to receive financial aid following the devastating loss of loved ones. In response, a committee has been established to identify and assist such families financially.

The GoM is set to meet in early June, comprising representatives from various departments to scrutinize the cases and determine appropriate compensation. This initiative follows criticism in the Delhi Assembly regarding the previous administration's handling of financial aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025