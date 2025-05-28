Delhi Takes Action: Group of Ministers to Address COVID Compensation Delays

The Delhi government has initiated a proactive step by forming a Group of Ministers (GoM) to tackle the backlog in compensation for families who lost members during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, emphasized that numerous families had yet to receive financial aid following the devastating loss of loved ones. In response, a committee has been established to identify and assist such families financially.

The GoM is set to meet in early June, comprising representatives from various departments to scrutinize the cases and determine appropriate compensation. This initiative follows criticism in the Delhi Assembly regarding the previous administration's handling of financial aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)