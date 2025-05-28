Left Menu

Governor Rejects Reconsideration of Karnataka's Public Procurement Bill

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has refused to reconsider his decision on reserving the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill, which proposes a four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, remains reserved for the President of India's approval despite the state's attempt to seek the Governor's nod.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:54 IST
Governor Rejects Reconsideration of Karnataka's Public Procurement Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot stood firm on Wednesday, declining to reconsider his decision to reserve the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for President of India's approval.

The bill aims to introduce four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. Governor Gehlot initially reserved the bill for presidential assent on April 16. Despite the Karnataka government's recent attempts to secure his approval, Gehlot has maintained his stance.

Referencing a Supreme Court judgement, Gehlot highlighted that Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution prohibit reservations based on religion. He emphasized that affirmative action should focus on socio-economic factors. Therefore, the decision to reserve the bill for presidential consideration stands firm, as indicated in a government order dated April 15, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025