Governor Rejects Reconsideration of Karnataka's Public Procurement Bill

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot stood firm on Wednesday, declining to reconsider his decision to reserve the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for President of India's approval.

The bill aims to introduce four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. Governor Gehlot initially reserved the bill for presidential assent on April 16. Despite the Karnataka government's recent attempts to secure his approval, Gehlot has maintained his stance.

Referencing a Supreme Court judgement, Gehlot highlighted that Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution prohibit reservations based on religion. He emphasized that affirmative action should focus on socio-economic factors. Therefore, the decision to reserve the bill for presidential consideration stands firm, as indicated in a government order dated April 15, 2025.

