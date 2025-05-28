Left Menu

Kidnapping Racket Busted: Five Arrested in Nepal

Nepal Police have dismantled a kidnapping ring, detaining five Indian nationals accused of abducting Bangladeshi tourists for ransom. The tourists were lured with low-cost travel deals, held captive, tortured, and forced to demand ransom. Police obtained a six-day judicial remand to continue the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:33 IST
Kidnapping Racket Busted: Five Arrested in Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Police successfully dismantled a kidnapping racket, apprehending five Indian nationals accused of abducting Bangladeshi tourists for ransom. The arrests took place on Wednesday, with the gang allegedly holding the victims hostage under false pretenses of offering economical travel packages.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Apil Bohara, the arrested individuals include Shiva Saurabh from Delhi, Ramesh Jadav from Kanpur, and Dipak Kumar, Sandip Kumar, and Jasprit Singh from Punjab. The tourists were confined in a rented house in Lalitpur, Kathmandu Valley, where they experienced mental and physical abuse.

Reports indicate that the criminals extorted between USD 2,000-3,500 per victim and seized their mobile phones, forcing them to demand millions in ransom through WhatsApp. Following a tip-off, the Nepalese police arrested the suspects from various Kathmandu locations, with the Kathmandu District Court granting a six-day judicial remand for ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025