Kidnapping Racket Busted: Five Arrested in Nepal

Nepal Police successfully dismantled a kidnapping racket, apprehending five Indian nationals accused of abducting Bangladeshi tourists for ransom. The arrests took place on Wednesday, with the gang allegedly holding the victims hostage under false pretenses of offering economical travel packages.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Apil Bohara, the arrested individuals include Shiva Saurabh from Delhi, Ramesh Jadav from Kanpur, and Dipak Kumar, Sandip Kumar, and Jasprit Singh from Punjab. The tourists were confined in a rented house in Lalitpur, Kathmandu Valley, where they experienced mental and physical abuse.

Reports indicate that the criminals extorted between USD 2,000-3,500 per victim and seized their mobile phones, forcing them to demand millions in ransom through WhatsApp. Following a tip-off, the Nepalese police arrested the suspects from various Kathmandu locations, with the Kathmandu District Court granting a six-day judicial remand for ongoing investigations.

