Chaos at Gaza Aid Distribution Site: A Tense Standoff

At least one Palestinian lost their life, and 48 others sustained injuries during turmoil at a new aid distribution hub in the Gaza Strip, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The site, set up by an Israeli and US-backed foundation, became a flashpoint when a crowd overran it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the death of senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar in a recent airstrike, as tensions escalate further in the region. Sinwar, brother of a mastermind behind the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, was included in Israel's targeted operations.

Israeli military action in Yemen also came into focus as strikes hit the capital Sanaa's international airport, purportedly destroying the last plane of Yemen's flagship carrier. This strike followed actions by Iran-backed Houthi rebels against Israel, aggravating ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)