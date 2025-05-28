Left Menu

Streamlining Justice: Enhancing Legal Processes through MedleaPR in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has introduced the MedleaPR portal to streamline the process of medico-legal and postmortem reports, crucial in criminal prosecutions. Two nodal officers have been appointed to ensure smooth execution across divisions, addressing operational challenges, and monitoring compliance with the new system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:45 IST
Streamlining Justice: Enhancing Legal Processes through MedleaPR in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative move to enhance the legal process in Jammu and Kashmir, the local government launched the MedleaPR portal to modernize the handling of medico-legal and postmortem reports—essential components in criminal cases.

Health and Medical Education Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah announced that all such reports will now be processed through the MedleaPR portal, hosted at the State Data Centre, to eliminate issues like illegibility and authenticity disputes. In urgent situations, offline processing is permitted, but reports must subsequently be uploaded online.

To ensure a seamless rollout, the government has appointed Arslan F Rashid and Azia Manzoor Bhat as nodal officers for Jammu and Kashmir divisions, respectively. They will coordinate with stakeholders, oversee the project, and report monthly to support data-driven enhancements. This initiative marks a significant step in integrating technology into legal practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025