Streamlining Justice: Enhancing Legal Processes through MedleaPR in Jammu & Kashmir

In an innovative move to enhance the legal process in Jammu and Kashmir, the local government launched the MedleaPR portal to modernize the handling of medico-legal and postmortem reports—essential components in criminal cases.

Health and Medical Education Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah announced that all such reports will now be processed through the MedleaPR portal, hosted at the State Data Centre, to eliminate issues like illegibility and authenticity disputes. In urgent situations, offline processing is permitted, but reports must subsequently be uploaded online.

To ensure a seamless rollout, the government has appointed Arslan F Rashid and Azia Manzoor Bhat as nodal officers for Jammu and Kashmir divisions, respectively. They will coordinate with stakeholders, oversee the project, and report monthly to support data-driven enhancements. This initiative marks a significant step in integrating technology into legal practices.

