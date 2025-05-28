Maoists' Heist: Explosives Looted Amid Rising Tensions in Odisha

In a daring operation, Maoists in Odisha's Sundergarh district seized a truck loaded with explosive materials meant for stone mining. The incident prompted police to heighten security along the interstate boundary with Jharkhand and launch a thorough search to track down the culprits.

Senior officials, including DGP Y B Khurania, assessed the situation on-site, following the audacious heist of 200 packets of gelatin sticks. While the police managed to locate the hijacked vehicle near Saranda forest, the looted explosives remain elusive, fueling concerns of further unrest.

The incident underscores the continued threat posed by Maoists in the region, as investigators explore potential leads. Eye-witness accounts highlight the organized nature of the crime, with masked and armed individuals executing the raid. Authorities remain on high alert to prevent further disruptions.

