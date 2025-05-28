Left Menu

Maoists' Heist: Explosives Looted Amid Rising Tensions in Odisha

Odisha Police intensified security and launched a search operation in Sundergarh district after Maoists looted explosive materials. Over 200 packets of gelatin sticks were taken from a truck heading to a mine. Although the truck was found, the explosives remain missing, with police suspecting Maoist involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:17 IST
Maoists' Heist: Explosives Looted Amid Rising Tensions in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring operation, Maoists in Odisha's Sundergarh district seized a truck loaded with explosive materials meant for stone mining. The incident prompted police to heighten security along the interstate boundary with Jharkhand and launch a thorough search to track down the culprits.

Senior officials, including DGP Y B Khurania, assessed the situation on-site, following the audacious heist of 200 packets of gelatin sticks. While the police managed to locate the hijacked vehicle near Saranda forest, the looted explosives remain elusive, fueling concerns of further unrest.

The incident underscores the continued threat posed by Maoists in the region, as investigators explore potential leads. Eye-witness accounts highlight the organized nature of the crime, with masked and armed individuals executing the raid. Authorities remain on high alert to prevent further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025