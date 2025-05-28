Left Menu

High-Tech Hunt: Missing Indore Couple Sparks Drone Search in Meghalaya

In a high-stakes search, Meghalaya Police have deployed drones and sniffer dogs to locate an Indore couple missing since Sunday in Sohra, East Khasi Hills. With Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma involving the Madhya Pradesh chief, multiple teams are scouring the area, but their movements remain unverified.

High-Tech Hunt: Missing Indore Couple Sparks Drone Search in Meghalaya
In a dramatic search operation, Meghalaya Police have enlisted drones and sniffer dogs to locate a missing couple from Indore. The couple disappeared in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills, and authorities have deployed advanced technology to assist in the search efforts, officials reported on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has communicated with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, ensuring comprehensive support to trace the missing couple. Since the couple went missing on Sunday evening, specialized dog squads and drones have been integrated into the efforts, said a senior home department official.

The couple, identified as Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, had rented a scooter on May 22 to visit Nongriat village's living root bridges. Abandonment of their scooter initiated the search aided by local villagers, but reports of their whereabouts remain unverified, leaving the police and search teams committed to scouring the rugged terrain.

