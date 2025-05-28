Diddy Denied Mistrial in High-Stakes Sex Trafficking Case
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was denied a mistrial in his sex-trafficking case where he faces serious charges, including racketeering. Allegations include links to an arson incident involving rapper Kid Cudi's car. Diddy, who could face life imprisonment, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced a courtroom setback as his request for a mistrial in a sex-trafficking case was dismissed. The trial, highlighting allegations of racketeering and ties to an arson incident, continues to unfold in Manhattan federal court.
Prosecutors have charged Combs with multiple offenses, including sex trafficking and racketeering, suggesting he coerced women into participating in drug-induced sexual activities. Among the testimonies is rapper Kid Cudi, who claims Combs had a role in the 2012 arson of his vehicle.
Despite the scandalous allegations, Combs' legal team asserts his innocence, labeling accusations as unfounded and contending that the 'Freak Offs' were consensual events. The high-profile case persists with Diddy maintaining not guilty pleas to all charges.
