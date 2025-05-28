Strengthening Bonds: Singh's Diplomatic Visit to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, is scheduled for a significant diplomatic visit to Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from May 29 to June 6. This trip will see the minister participating in crucial international environmental conferences.

On the agenda in Tajikistan, Singh will lead the Indian delegation at a High-Level International Conference on Glaciers' Preservation in Dushanbe. In addition to discussing bilateral relations, he will engage with officials and interact with the Indian diaspora.

Continuing to the Kyrgyz Republic, Singh will partake in the 9th Meeting of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme Steering Committee in Issyk-Kul. The aim is to reinforce India's strategic affiliations with both nations, enhancing mutual cooperation and ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)