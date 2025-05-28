Left Menu

SIA Kashmir Nabs Key Narco-Terror Operative

The State Investigating Agency of Jammu and Kashmir arrested Abdul Rashid Mir, a key figure in a cross-border narco-terror module. The arrest is seen as a significant blow to the network smuggling narcotics and arms into Sopore, fuelling terrorism and drug use in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigating Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir has successfully apprehended a long-sought operative linked to a cross-border narco-terror operation. Abdul Rashid Mir, from Amargarh in Sopore, Baramulla district, was detained after evading authorities for two years.

Mir is accused of collaborating with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to smuggle narcotics and small arms into Sopore, with the contraband eventually distributed throughout the region. The arrest marks a significant advancement in curtailing narco-terror activities, according to a police spokesperson.

The operation has led to the detention of eight individuals so far, striking a critical blow to the network using drug proceeds to fuel terrorism and affect youth in the union territory.

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

