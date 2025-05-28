SIA Kashmir Nabs Key Narco-Terror Operative
The State Investigating Agency of Jammu and Kashmir arrested Abdul Rashid Mir, a key figure in a cross-border narco-terror module. The arrest is seen as a significant blow to the network smuggling narcotics and arms into Sopore, fuelling terrorism and drug use in the region.
The State Investigating Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir has successfully apprehended a long-sought operative linked to a cross-border narco-terror operation. Abdul Rashid Mir, from Amargarh in Sopore, Baramulla district, was detained after evading authorities for two years.
Mir is accused of collaborating with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to smuggle narcotics and small arms into Sopore, with the contraband eventually distributed throughout the region. The arrest marks a significant advancement in curtailing narco-terror activities, according to a police spokesperson.
The operation has led to the detention of eight individuals so far, striking a critical blow to the network using drug proceeds to fuel terrorism and affect youth in the union territory.
