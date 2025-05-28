Operation Shield: A Strategic Defence Initiative on the Western Front

The Punjab government, in a recent move, reached out to the Centre, suggesting June 3 as a suitable date for conducting a civil defence exercise. This proposal coincided with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) training session involving the state's civil defence personnel.

A Punjab police official confirmed that the central government has approved this request for a rescheduled exercise date. The exercise, dubbed Operation Shield, will span across districts in states and Union territories along the western border, targeting preparedness for potential threats like air raids, drone attacks, and missile strikes.

Initially planned for a different date, the exercise was adjusted to accommodate the ongoing training. The earlier military tension on the India-Pakistan border, marked by an April terror attack and subsequent missile strikes, underscores the importance of these preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)