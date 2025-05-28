Left Menu

Operation Shield: A Strategic Defence Initiative on the Western Front

The Punjab government coordinated with the Centre to schedule a civil defence exercise on June 3, synchronizing with an NDRF training session. The drill, part of 'Operation Shield', will span states adjacent to the western border, focusing on air raid contingencies post recent Indo-Pakisan hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:42 IST
Operation Shield: A Strategic Defence Initiative on the Western Front
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government, in a recent move, reached out to the Centre, suggesting June 3 as a suitable date for conducting a civil defence exercise. This proposal coincided with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) training session involving the state's civil defence personnel.

A Punjab police official confirmed that the central government has approved this request for a rescheduled exercise date. The exercise, dubbed Operation Shield, will span across districts in states and Union territories along the western border, targeting preparedness for potential threats like air raids, drone attacks, and missile strikes.

Initially planned for a different date, the exercise was adjusted to accommodate the ongoing training. The earlier military tension on the India-Pakistan border, marked by an April terror attack and subsequent missile strikes, underscores the importance of these preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025