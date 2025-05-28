PM Modi Chairs PRAGATI Meeting, Reviews ₹62,000 Cr Projects & RERA Concerns

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired the latest meeting of PRAGATI — the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation — reaffirming the government’s commitment to fast-tracking critical infrastructure and governance issues by fostering synergy between Central and State agencies.

Held earlier today, the session focused on reviewing key national development areas including major infrastructure projects, public grievances related to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), and progress in India’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem. Since its inception, the PRAGATI initiative has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperative federalism, enhancing efficiency, resolving bottlenecks, and ensuring accountability in governance.

Review of ₹62,000 Crore Worth Infrastructure Projects

At the core of the meeting were three significant infrastructure projects across diverse sectors — Road Transport, Power, and Water Resources — with a collective investment exceeding ₹62,000 crore. These projects are spread across multiple States and Union Territories, reflecting the scale and geographical breadth of India’s development agenda.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the strategic importance of these ventures, stressing the urgent need to eliminate implementation hurdles that delay project completion. He pointed out that delays not only lead to escalated costs but also hamper the timely delivery of essential services to the public, undermining socio-economic development objectives.

“Delays in critical infrastructure projects inflate costs and deprive citizens of services. Timely execution must be our top priority,” the Prime Minister stated, urging all departments and implementing agencies to intensify efforts, enhance coordination, and uphold accountability.

Addressing RERA-Related Public Grievances

In a pivotal segment of the meeting, the Prime Minister also reviewed the status of public grievances associated with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). He underscored the importance of prompt and fair grievance redressal to uphold the rights and confidence of homebuyers.

Modi emphasized that the mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under the RERA Act must be strictly enforced by State governments. He stressed that compliance with RERA regulations is vital not only for consumer protection but also for restoring public trust in India’s housing sector, which has seen fluctuations in credibility over recent years.

He called on authorities to improve the speed and quality of grievance disposal, adding that delays in resolution weaken the fundamental goal of justice and consumer satisfaction.

Showcasing India’s Semiconductor Advancements

Recognizing the importance of technology-led development, Prime Minister Modi examined emerging best practices in the development of India’s semiconductor ecosystem. The discussion focused on initiatives under the National Semiconductor Mission, which aims to make India a hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and innovation.

Modi encouraged other States and UTs to learn from and adopt innovative practices, noting that such efforts not only boost technological self-reliance but also position India strategically in global electronics and digital supply chains. He highlighted how the semiconductor sector could be a game-changer for India's industrial future, contributing to employment, innovation, and economic resilience.

PRAGATI’s Track Record: 373 Projects, ₹20.64 Lakh Crore Reviewed

To date, PRAGATI meetings have collectively reviewed 373 projects with a cumulative value of approximately ₹20.64 lakh crore. This track record reflects the platform’s substantial contribution to streamlining project monitoring, enabling real-time feedback, and ensuring that bureaucratic inefficiencies do not derail national objectives.

The platform integrates data from various ministries and state departments, facilitating live and interactive reviews between the Prime Minister, Central Ministries, and State Governments. Through its transparent and time-bound framework, PRAGATI ensures that development remains both citizen-centric and goal-oriented.

A Commitment to Cooperative Governance

The PRAGATI initiative continues to reflect the Modi government’s emphasis on result-oriented governance, inter-governmental coordination, and technology-enabled public administration. With the reviewed projects spanning multiple sectors and regions, the latest meeting serves as a reminder of the government’s focus on inclusivity, efficiency, and transparency.

As India races to meet its development milestones and strengthen its global position in infrastructure, manufacturing, and digital technology, PRAGATI remains a vital tool in ensuring that ambition translates into action — efficiently, equitably, and effectively.