Trump's Diplomatic Tightrope: Managing U.S.-Israel-Iran Tensions

Amid escalating tensions, President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging caution against moves that might derail sensitive nuclear talks with Iran. Emphasizing diplomacy, Trump conveyed the urgency of the situation to reporters in the Oval Office.

Yet, reports from The New York Times suggested Israeli threats to disrupt the negotiations, raising alarms in the U.S. administration about a potential swift Israeli military reaction. Israel, however, dismissed these claims as 'fake news,' underlining the delicate diplomatic landscape.

The nuclear talks, a key issue in U.S.-Middle East relations, hinge on the contentious demand by the U.S. for Iran to dismantle its nuclear program. This issue remains a major impediment in reaching a consensus, with both sides navigating complex geopolitical stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)