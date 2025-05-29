Operation Shield Postponed Amidst Union Ministry Directive

In a turn of events, the Haryana government has announced the postponement of Operation Shield, a significant civil defence exercise initially scheduled for Thursday, citing directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The comprehensive drill, aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness across 22 districts, was designed to address scenarios such as air raids and drone attacks in response to national security concerns. However, officials statewide have been informed of the decision to delay the exercise.

Simultaneously, the Chandigarh administration has deferred its own civil defence operations, citing administrative reasons and confirming there will be no mock drills or blackouts, as previously planned, on Thursday. The postponement reflects a coordinated response to broader security protocols under Union Ministry guidance.