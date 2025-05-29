Left Menu

Operation Shield Postponed Amidst Union Ministry Directive

The Haryana government has postponed Operation Shield, a civil defence exercise, following directives from the Union Home Ministry. Originally planned for Thursday, the exercise aimed at enhancing emergency preparedness across Haryana's 22 districts. Chandigarh's administration also delayed its exercise due to administrative reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:11 IST
Operation Shield Postponed Amidst Union Ministry Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a turn of events, the Haryana government has announced the postponement of Operation Shield, a significant civil defence exercise initially scheduled for Thursday, citing directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The comprehensive drill, aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness across 22 districts, was designed to address scenarios such as air raids and drone attacks in response to national security concerns. However, officials statewide have been informed of the decision to delay the exercise.

Simultaneously, the Chandigarh administration has deferred its own civil defence operations, citing administrative reasons and confirming there will be no mock drills or blackouts, as previously planned, on Thursday. The postponement reflects a coordinated response to broader security protocols under Union Ministry guidance.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025