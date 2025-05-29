D.C. Court Denies Copyright Chief's Emergency Reinstatement

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has rejected U.S. Copyright Office Director Shira Perlmutter's emergency request to be reinstated after being terminated by the Trump administration. The judge ruled that Perlmutter had not demonstrated irreparable harm if not immediately restored to her position.

The administration's move to fire Perlmutter via an email on May 10 drew significant backlash. Critics, including Democratic politicians, argue that the Copyright Office should remain insulated from political influence. However, the administration defended its actions, maintaining that the Library of Congress is subject to political oversight.

Perlmutter's removal coincided with a report from the Copyright Office regarding artificial intelligence's impact on copyright law. The report raised concerns about the legality of tech companies using copyrighted works for AI training, a dense issue that remains unresolved in U.S. law.

(With inputs from agencies.)