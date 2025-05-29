Left Menu

D.C. Court Denies Copyright Chief's Emergency Reinstatement

A federal judge has refused to reinstate U.S. Copyright Office Director Shira Perlmutter, fired by the Trump administration. Perlmutter claims her termination was unlawful, sparking political backlash. Her firing follows a report on AI and copyright law, highlighting potential legal issues over tech companies' use of copyrighted materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 01:07 IST
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has rejected U.S. Copyright Office Director Shira Perlmutter's emergency request to be reinstated after being terminated by the Trump administration. The judge ruled that Perlmutter had not demonstrated irreparable harm if not immediately restored to her position.

The administration's move to fire Perlmutter via an email on May 10 drew significant backlash. Critics, including Democratic politicians, argue that the Copyright Office should remain insulated from political influence. However, the administration defended its actions, maintaining that the Library of Congress is subject to political oversight.

Perlmutter's removal coincided with a report from the Copyright Office regarding artificial intelligence's impact on copyright law. The report raised concerns about the legality of tech companies using copyrighted works for AI training, a dense issue that remains unresolved in U.S. law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

