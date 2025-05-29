Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Bid to End Parole Programs

In a critical legal decision, a federal judge has intervened to block the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle immigration 'parole' programs. This move comes after a temporary suspension affecting migrants under these programs. The ruling mandates the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to proceed with application processing.

Judge Indira Talwani, appointed by former President Obama, issued the ruling in Boston. It challenges an executive order from President Trump, asserting that policies must adhere to federal law requiring a detailed review process for granting or denying parole. The case is significant, impacting thousands from countries like Ukraine and Venezuela.

The lawsuit addresses changes initiated by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman. Huffman aimed to cease Biden-era policies on parole, which the Trump administration argues lack legal authorization. Talwani's decision has necessitated a pause from the Supreme Court as the administration seeks an appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)