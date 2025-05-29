Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Bid to End Parole Programs

A U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from halting 'parole' programs, allowing migrants with U.S. sponsors to legally enter the country. The decision requires the Department of Homeland Security to continue processing applications, focusing on a lawsuit involving migrants from various countries seeking or maintaining legal status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 04:23 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Bid to End Parole Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical legal decision, a federal judge has intervened to block the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle immigration 'parole' programs. This move comes after a temporary suspension affecting migrants under these programs. The ruling mandates the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to proceed with application processing.

Judge Indira Talwani, appointed by former President Obama, issued the ruling in Boston. It challenges an executive order from President Trump, asserting that policies must adhere to federal law requiring a detailed review process for granting or denying parole. The case is significant, impacting thousands from countries like Ukraine and Venezuela.

The lawsuit addresses changes initiated by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman. Huffman aimed to cease Biden-era policies on parole, which the Trump administration argues lack legal authorization. Talwani's decision has necessitated a pause from the Supreme Court as the administration seeks an appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025