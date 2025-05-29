Visa Crackdown: Rubio Targets Chinese Students Amid Trump Era Scrutiny

In a significant move, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced plans to revoke the visas of certain Chinese students, citing connections with the Chinese Communist Party or involvement in critical fields of study.

This escalates the existing ambiguity surrounding international students in the U.S., who have been under increased scrutiny from President Donald Trump's administration. A new State Department directive has put new visa interviews on hold, aiming to introduce intensified vetting processes for social media history checks.

The announcement follows measures by the Trump administration to restrict Harvard University from enrolling international students, a decision now under judicial review. Trump has voiced concerns over the composition of foreign students, emphasizing loyalty to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)