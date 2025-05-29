Turbulent Times: Global Hotspots and Headline Stories

The world news highlights a retired French surgeon who was given a maximum 20-year sentence for sexual abuse of young patients, marking France's worst child abuse case. In parallel, a German court's decision could set a precedent for future climate litigation due to a lawsuit by a Peruvian farmer against RWE over environmental damages.

Amid rising tensions, Israel faces growing international pressure to halt its military operations in Gaza. As divisions deep within the government, leaders across Europe, including Italy and Germany, have expressed opposition to the ongoing conflict, urging Israel to cease warfare.

Mexico's cartels have increasingly been recruiting and grooming children, often starting small but quickly escalating to serious crimes. These developments unfold against a backdrop of a fractured global landscape marked by environmental, political, and social challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)