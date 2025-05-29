Left Menu

Federal Court Blocks Trump's Emergency Tariffs

A federal trade court has halted President Trump's sweeping tariffs under emergency powers, ruling that he exceeded his authority. The decision, by the Court of International Trade, comes amid lawsuits challenging the legality of the tariffs, which were part of Trump's controversial trade policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 05:27 IST
A federal trade court ruled on Wednesday against US President Donald Trump's imposition of extensive tariffs under an emergency-powers law. The New York-based Court of International Trade stated Trump had overstepped his authority, leaving US trade policy unstable and causing economic upheaval.

The panel's ruling criticized the worldwide and retaliatory tariffs, asserting they surpass the powers granted to the president by the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Trump administration is anticipated to appeal the decision.

The lawsuits challenge the legality of the tariffs, a cornerstone of Trump's trade strategy, arguing the trade deficits cited do not constitute an emergency as defined by law. Despite the tariffs' market impact, some economists note they have not significantly reshaped the US economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

