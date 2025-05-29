Teen Love Tragedy: Family Opposition Leads to Heartbreaking End

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane district, Maharashtra, where a 16-year-old girl allegedly ended her life after her family opposed her romantic involvement with a cousin.

The girl, residing in Khambalpada, had informed her family about her love for her 25-year-old male cousin from Ulhasnagar. Despite attempts by her parents to resolve the situation, she was found hanged at her home.

Medical authorities declared her dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police have since registered a case of accidental death, and an investigation is underway.