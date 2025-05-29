Left Menu

Teen Love Tragedy: Family Opposition Leads to Heartbreaking End

A 16-year-old girl in Thane district, Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide after her family opposed her relationship with her 25-year-old male cousin. Despite attempts by her parents to dissuade her, the girl took her own life. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane district, Maharashtra, where a 16-year-old girl allegedly ended her life after her family opposed her romantic involvement with a cousin.

The girl, residing in Khambalpada, had informed her family about her love for her 25-year-old male cousin from Ulhasnagar. Despite attempts by her parents to resolve the situation, she was found hanged at her home.

Medical authorities declared her dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police have since registered a case of accidental death, and an investigation is underway.

