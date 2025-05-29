Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds WEF Founder Amidst Legal Battles

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, has filed a criminal complaint against whistleblowers who accused him of misconduct. The allegations surfaced in an anonymous letter, sparking an investigation by the WEF. Schwab had announced his resignation shortly before the accusations came to light.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:00 IST
Klaus Schwab

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, is embroiled in a legal battle after filing a criminal complaint against anonymous whistleblowers who accused him of misconduct. The news comes as the Financial Times reports on both the complaint and an ongoing investigation by the WEF into these allegations.

The investigation, initiated in April, followed a whistleblower letter that emerged shortly after the 87-year-old Schwab announced his resignation as chairman without providing a reason. This timing has sparked further speculation surrounding the accusations and Schwab's decision to step down.

As the story unfolds, the World Economic Forum has yet to respond to requests for comments from major news outlets such as Reuters. Meanwhile, efforts to reach Schwab for further statements have been unsuccessful, leaving many questions unanswered.

