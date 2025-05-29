Left Menu

Karnataka CM Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Rising Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada following a youth's murder, urging an end to Hindu-Muslim hatred. He plans legal action against involved parties and will discuss forming an anti-communal task force. Prohibitory orders remain until May 30 amid rising communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:41 IST
Karnataka CM Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Rising Tensions
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has called for an end to communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada district. Following the recent murder of a youth on May 27 in Bantwal, the region has been under prohibitory orders until May 30.

In a significant move to restore peace, Siddaramaiah met with Congress MLC B K Hariprasad, discussing measures to foster harmony among Hindus and Muslims. The Chief Minister affirmed that the law would be applied without bias to anyone involved in the recent revengeful killings, emphasizing that no one is above the law.

With the backdrop of increasing tensions following the killing of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty on May 1, police have detained three individuals connected to the latest murder case. Siddaramaiah's administration is considering forming an anti-communal task force while simultaneously addressing other state matters, including the handling of the rain situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025