Karnataka CM Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Rising Tensions

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has called for an end to communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada district. Following the recent murder of a youth on May 27 in Bantwal, the region has been under prohibitory orders until May 30.

In a significant move to restore peace, Siddaramaiah met with Congress MLC B K Hariprasad, discussing measures to foster harmony among Hindus and Muslims. The Chief Minister affirmed that the law would be applied without bias to anyone involved in the recent revengeful killings, emphasizing that no one is above the law.

With the backdrop of increasing tensions following the killing of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty on May 1, police have detained three individuals connected to the latest murder case. Siddaramaiah's administration is considering forming an anti-communal task force while simultaneously addressing other state matters, including the handling of the rain situation.

