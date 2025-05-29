Left Menu

India's United Front: Reaffirming Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism in Rome

An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Italy to emphasize India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Engaging with Italian officials, the delegation highlighted a shared commitment to combating terrorism and strengthening India-Italy strategic partnership, as part of a broader international outreach program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:51 IST
An all-party Indian delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has visited Rome to underscore India's unwavering stance on terrorism. During meetings with Italian officials, the delegation reaffirmed New Delhi's zero-tolerance approach to combating all forms of terror.

The delegation engaged with former Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi, emphasizing the importance of the India-Italy strategic partnership. Both parties agreed on the need for elevated bilateral cooperation and a united front against terrorism.

The team's visit is part of a broader outreach initiative targeting 33 global capitals, as India seeks to spotlight its response to recent terror activities and cement international collaborations on counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

