Justice Served: 20-Year Prison Sentence for Two Convicted of Sodomy

A special court has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a minor boy in 2021. Raju and Arvind, found guilty by Additional District and Sessions Judge Kalpana, also received a fine. The case was registered and charges filed quickly in Ramghat.

In a landmark ruling, a special court has sentenced two individuals, Raju and Arvind, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a minor boy four years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kalpana, presiding over the POCSO Court, found the defendants guilty of sodomy and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

The incident, which involved the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy, was registered at the Ramghat police station on August 6, 2021, with charges promptly filed a week later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

