Tragic Loss in Rajapur: Child Falls Into Well
A tragic incident occurred in Rajapur village when a three-year-old named Rachit fell into a well in an agricultural field, resulting in his death. Despite efforts by his family and locals, the child could not be saved. The family declined a postmortem examination, and his body was returned to them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri(Up) | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Rajapur village, where a three-year-old child, identified as Rachit, tragically fell into a well in an agricultural field and lost his life, according to authorities on Thursday.
The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, saw Rachit's family searching frantically after realizing his absence, without success.
Local police, assisted by villagers, later discovered the child's body in the well. Respecting the family's wishes, the police handed over the body without conducting a postmortem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement