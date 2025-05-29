Tragic Loss in Rajapur: Child Falls Into Well

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Rajapur village, where a three-year-old child, identified as Rachit, tragically fell into a well in an agricultural field and lost his life, according to authorities on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, saw Rachit's family searching frantically after realizing his absence, without success.

Local police, assisted by villagers, later discovered the child's body in the well. Respecting the family's wishes, the police handed over the body without conducting a postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)