China's Tire Trade Tensions: EU Investigation Sparks Concern

China's commerce ministry has expressed concerns over the European Union's investigation into alleged tire dumping by Chinese firms. The ministry emphasized its intention to protect the rights of Chinese businesses and called for dialogue with the EU to address mutual concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:08 IST
China has voiced strong opposition in response to the European Union's recent investigation into alleged tire dumping by Chinese companies.

During a Thursday briefing, a commerce ministry spokesperson expressed the nation's deep concern and emphasized the need for dialogue with the EU to resolve these trade tensions.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to standing up for the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses affected by the EU's move.

