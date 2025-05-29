Left Menu

Communal Harmony Efforts in Mangaluru Following Youth Murder

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the law and order situation in Mangaluru after the murder of a Muslim youth. Efforts are underway to restore communal harmony. Prohibitory orders are in effect until May 30. Police have detained three suspects. Discussions are ongoing about anti-communal measures.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reviewed the tense law and order situation in Mangaluru following the murder of a Muslim youth. Efforts to restore communal harmony are being heightened in the coastal region, which remains uneasy post the May 27 incident in Bantwal. As part of precautionary measures, prohibitory orders will remain in effect until May 30.

In an effort to address tensions, Siddaramaiah visited Congress MLC B K Hariprasad's residence for discussions on Dakshina Kannada's volatile backdrop. Pressing for communal harmony, Siddaramaiah emphasized, 'There should not be any hatred among communities. Restoring peace is our aim.' He advised Hariprasad to visit Mangaluru to assess the situation first-hand.

Addressing previous revenge-related killings, Siddaramaiah assured, 'Action will be taken as per law against those involved, regardless of their influence.' He also hinted at discussions on launching an anti-communal task force, highlighting the government's commitment to law enforcement. Meanwhile, three suspects, including prime suspects Deepak and Sumith, have been detained in connection with the murder of Rahiman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

