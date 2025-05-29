Tragedy in Hooghly: Financial Strain Leads to Family's Demise
In West Bengal's Hooghly district, Bablu Ghosh allegedly killed his wife and daughter before committing suicide due to overwhelming debt. This tragedy mirrored a previous incident in Tangra. Financial struggles reportedly drove Ghosh's actions, as he failed to repay numerous loans, compelling him to take this drastic step.
A haunting incident reminiscent of the Tangra case unfolded in West Bengal's Hooghly district, where Bablu Ghosh allegedly took the lives of his wife and teenage daughter before committing suicide. The police discovered the bodies of Ghosh (62), his wife Pratima (46), and their daughter Paushali (13) early Thursday morning.
Preliminary investigations suggest Ghosh, struggling with considerable debt, saw no other escape. His financial difficulties stemmed from loans he couldn't repay, having ventured into business as a bookie after working various jobs, including at a tin box factory and driving a Toto.
Authorities have likened the tragedy to February's Tangra case, where another family met a similar fate due to financial collapse. Both incidents underscore the dire impact of severe financial stress on families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
