Nepal Visit: Winston Peters Honors Everest Legacy, Launches Education Pact

In a historic first, Winston Peters, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, concluded a landmark diplomatic visit to Nepal, marking the first-ever trip by a New Zealand Foreign Minister to the Himalayan nation. The visit—rich in symbolism and substance—coincided with the 72nd anniversary of the legendary first ascent of Sagarmāthā / Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in May 1953.

This shared moment in history continues to form the bedrock of the special relationship between Nepal and New Zealand, a bond that Peters sought to strengthen through high-level engagements, a landmark education partnership, and discussions on regional cooperation.

“The relationship between Nepal and New Zealand, forged by Tenzing Norgay and Ed Hillary in May 1953, is undoubtedly special,” said Mr. Peters. “It has been an honour to pay tribute to our countries’ pioneering heroes – and to discuss how best New Zealand and Nepal can cooperate in the second quarter of the 21st Century.”

Strengthening Diplomatic and Strategic Cooperation

During his time in Kathmandu, Mr. Peters held substantive bilateral meetings with President Ramchandra Paudel, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, and Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba. Discussions focused on shared interests in maintaining regional and global security, the importance of multilateralism, and efforts to fortify the rules-based international system.

“Nepal is notably the largest troop contributor to UN peacekeeping globally,” Peters noted. “We discussed New Zealand’s strong commitment to multilateralism and our mutual interest in working with likeminded countries.”

The leaders also explored the potential to expand air connectivity between the two countries. Mr. Peters expressed his aspiration for a New Zealand–Nepal Air Services Agreement, which would help unlock trade and enhance people-to-people connections, including tourism and education exchanges.

Investing in Education: NZ$1.8 Million Commitment

One of the major highlights of Mr. Peters’ visit was the announcement of a NZ$1.8 million partnership with the Himalayan Trust to support quality education in Nepal’s Solukhumbu District over the next five years. The region holds historical and emotional significance for New Zealand, being the home of the Everest pioneers and a focal point of Sir Edmund Hillary’s post-expedition philanthropy.

Mr. Peters met with Alexander Hillary, the grandson of Sir Edmund and General Manager of the Himalayan Trust, reinforcing the generational commitment to education and development in the Everest region.

“It was a privilege to meet with the resilient and welcoming people of the Everest region and with members of the Himalayan Trust,” Peters said, adding that the initiative would honor Hillary’s legacy in a meaningful, forward-looking way.

Tribute to Hillary and Norgay: A Visit to the Khumbu Region

In a deeply symbolic gesture, Mr. Peters traveled to the Khumbu region, where he visited Khumjung School and Khunde Hospital, both of which were established with the support of Sir Edmund Hillary after his historic ascent. These institutions remain critical to community well-being and human development in this remote and mountainous region.

Meeting local educators, students, and healthcare workers, Peters reaffirmed New Zealand’s enduring connection to the communities that inspired one of the greatest mountaineering feats in human history.

Looking Ahead: Nepal-India Regional Nexus

Mr. Peters’ visit to Nepal is part of a broader four-country diplomatic tour, aimed at reinforcing New Zealand’s ties with strategic partners in the Asia-Pacific region. He now departs for India, where further bilateral discussions are expected to deepen cooperation on trade, security, and multilateral governance.

A New Chapter in a Storied Friendship

This historic visit not only celebrated a remarkable past but also signaled a future of renewed partnership, shared values, and practical cooperation between New Zealand and Nepal. By building on the legacy of Hillary and Norgay, and investing in the people and priorities of Nepal, Mr. Peters’ trip may well mark the beginning of a new era in bilateral relations—one grounded in friendship, respect, and mutual progress.