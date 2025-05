India Fortifies Ties with Sierra Leone Amid Rising Counter-Terrorism Efforts

An Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, met with Sierra Leone's Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi on Thursday. The meeting focused on India's strategic restraints in its counter-terrorism efforts and reaffirmed a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

The delegation's visit to Sierra Leone is part of a larger diplomatic mission undertaken by India following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack. It is one of seven multi-party delegations designated to reach out to 33 global capitals to garner international support.

The Indian High Commission in Freetown, through a statement, highlighted the visit as showcasing India's commitment to combating terrorism. The engagement also reflects the warm bilateral relations shared between India and Sierra Leone, grounded in democratic values and a vision for security and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)