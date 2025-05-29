Russia-Ukraine Talks: Suspicious Silence

In a recent development in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine has raised concerns over Russia's delay in sharing a memorandum before a scheduled meeting. The absence of the document, according to Ukrainian officials, hints at the inclusion of unrealistic demands that could hinder peaceful negotiations.

Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, conveyed these concerns on social media platform X. He noted that Russia's apparent hesitance to disclose the memorandum suggests an intentional stalling of the peace process, raising questions about their motives.

This diplomatic unease underscores the complexities surrounding the negotiations and highlights the challenges both nations face in achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.

