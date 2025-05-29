Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine Talks: Suspicious Silence

Russia's failure to provide a memorandum before a meeting with Ukraine raises suspicions of unrealistic demands, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry. Spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi suggests Russia's reluctance is an indication of their lack of genuine commitment to advancing the peace process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:54 IST
Russia-Ukraine Talks: Suspicious Silence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent development in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine has raised concerns over Russia's delay in sharing a memorandum before a scheduled meeting. The absence of the document, according to Ukrainian officials, hints at the inclusion of unrealistic demands that could hinder peaceful negotiations.

Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, conveyed these concerns on social media platform X. He noted that Russia's apparent hesitance to disclose the memorandum suggests an intentional stalling of the peace process, raising questions about their motives.

This diplomatic unease underscores the complexities surrounding the negotiations and highlights the challenges both nations face in achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025