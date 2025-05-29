Breaking Barriers: A New Dawn for Syria-Israel Relations

The U.S. envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, expressed optimism about the potential for peace between Syria and Israel, emphasizing its feasibility on Thursday. Barrack proposed that the peace process should start with a non-aggression pact and clear definitions of borders and boundaries between the two nations.

Adding a significant development to the diplomatic narrative, Barrack mentioned that President Donald Trump is considering declaring Syria as no longer a state sponsor of terrorism. This move could shift the diplomatic landscape in the Middle East.

The possibility of such a historic reconciliation between Syria and Israel could have wide-ranging implications, potentially paving the way for greater stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)