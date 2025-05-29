Breaking Barriers: A New Dawn for Syria-Israel Relations
U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack suggests peace between Syria and Israel is attainable, beginning with a non-aggression deal and boundary definitions. He also indicates President Donald Trump plans to declare Syria is not a state sponsor of terrorism, potentially altering Middle East dynamics.
- Country:
- Syria
The U.S. envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, expressed optimism about the potential for peace between Syria and Israel, emphasizing its feasibility on Thursday. Barrack proposed that the peace process should start with a non-aggression pact and clear definitions of borders and boundaries between the two nations.
Adding a significant development to the diplomatic narrative, Barrack mentioned that President Donald Trump is considering declaring Syria as no longer a state sponsor of terrorism. This move could shift the diplomatic landscape in the Middle East.
The possibility of such a historic reconciliation between Syria and Israel could have wide-ranging implications, potentially paving the way for greater stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thomas Barrack
- Syria
- Israel
- peace
- Trump
- terrorism
- non-aggression
- Middle East
- diplomacy
- boundaries
ALSO READ
Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controversy
A Controversial Diplomatic Embrace: Trump and bin Salman's Relationship
Trump Open to Direct Talks with Xi on U.S.-China Trade Deal
Cuba's Counterterrorism Cooperation Under Scrutiny
Diplomacy and Deals: Trump's Middle East Tour and the Controversial Air Force One Offer