Caste Enumeration: A Transformative Step for Social Justice

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar advocates for caste enumeration in the upcoming census, citing it as a transformative step for social justice. He emphasizes that collected caste data can serve as an integrative tool, enhancing evidence-based policy making crucial for India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has advocated for the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a transformative action to advance social justice in India.

Addressing Indian Statistical Service probationers, he emphasized that comprehensively gathered caste data would serve as a powerful tool for integration, akin to how an MRI functions for the human body.

While there is debate over the move, Dhankhar argued that using detailed data for evidence-based policy planning is crucial for India's progress and called it an integral part of the country's development strategy.

