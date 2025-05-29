Caste Enumeration: A Transformative Step for Social Justice
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar advocates for caste enumeration in the upcoming census, citing it as a transformative step for social justice. He emphasizes that collected caste data can serve as an integrative tool, enhancing evidence-based policy making crucial for India's development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has advocated for the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a transformative action to advance social justice in India.
Addressing Indian Statistical Service probationers, he emphasized that comprehensively gathered caste data would serve as a powerful tool for integration, akin to how an MRI functions for the human body.
While there is debate over the move, Dhankhar argued that using detailed data for evidence-based policy planning is crucial for India's progress and called it an integral part of the country's development strategy.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Tribute to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on His 74th Birthday
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls for Re-examining Judges' Prosecution Rules
With Operation Sindoor, PM Modi has given message that terrorism will be punished: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Panaji.
Bharat is very different now, it is confident and bold: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar hailing Operation Sindoor.
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Cultural and Scientific Expedition in Goa