Caste Enumeration: A Transformative Step for Social Justice

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has advocated for the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a transformative action to advance social justice in India.

Addressing Indian Statistical Service probationers, he emphasized that comprehensively gathered caste data would serve as a powerful tool for integration, akin to how an MRI functions for the human body.

While there is debate over the move, Dhankhar argued that using detailed data for evidence-based policy planning is crucial for India's progress and called it an integral part of the country's development strategy.