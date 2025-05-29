Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding War Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's stance against terrorism, emphasizing that 'Operation Sindoor' will continue until terror sponsors are held accountable. Launching a symbolic attack named after Bengal's 'Sindoor Khela,' Modi warned Pakistan to anticipate further repercussions, linking their terror activities to historical atrocities like the Bangladesh Liberation War.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's relentless fight against terrorism during a rally in West Bengal, stating that 'Operation Sindoor' is far from over. Named symbolically after the Bengali tradition of 'Sindoor Khela,' the operation underscores India's hardened policy against nations harboring terrorists, particularly targeting Pakistan for its historical and ongoing support of terror activities.
The operation, launched following the brutal April 22 Pahalgam attack, involved strategic strikes on terrorist infrastructures across the Pakistani border. Modi's comments, largely interpreted as a reference to previous decisive actions such as the Uri surgical strikes, Balakot airstrikes, and the recent cross-border attacks, reaffirm India's zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism.
By invoking memories of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Modi linked Pakistan's legacy of terrorism to historical events, reinforcing the narrative that Pakistan has been a consistent breeding ground for terror. He concluded with a stern warning to Islamabad, stating that India will continue pursuing terrorists relentlessly, ensuring that those threatening peace pay a heavy price.
