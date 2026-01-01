Dilip Ghosh's Potential Return in West Bengal BJP's Election Drive

In a pivotal meeting, former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh announced his readiness to take on any role necessary for the upcoming assembly elections. Ghosh, who previously maintained a low profile after his 2024 Lok Sabha defeat, met with current state president Samik Bhattacharya to discuss election strategies.

The meeting comes in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's session with West Bengal BJP leaders, underscoring the party's aim to strengthen its foothold in the state. Speculation is rife that Ghosh, known for boosting BJP's presence in previous elections, could be a key figure in their electoral plans.

Ghosh expressed no hesitation in collaborating with fellow leaders, despite past differences, as the party strategizes its approach across 294 constituencies. His comments reflect a readiness to adapt and integrate new party members ahead of the crucial elections.