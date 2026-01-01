Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh's Potential Return in West Bengal BJP's Election Drive

Former West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh met current president Samik Bhattacharya to express his readiness for any role in the upcoming elections. Ghosh, having stepped back post-2024 Lok Sabha defeat, is now gearing up to possibly contest assembly polls, focusing on expanding BJP's reach in Bengal.

In a pivotal meeting, former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh announced his readiness to take on any role necessary for the upcoming assembly elections. Ghosh, who previously maintained a low profile after his 2024 Lok Sabha defeat, met with current state president Samik Bhattacharya to discuss election strategies.

The meeting comes in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's session with West Bengal BJP leaders, underscoring the party's aim to strengthen its foothold in the state. Speculation is rife that Ghosh, known for boosting BJP's presence in previous elections, could be a key figure in their electoral plans.

Ghosh expressed no hesitation in collaborating with fellow leaders, despite past differences, as the party strategizes its approach across 294 constituencies. His comments reflect a readiness to adapt and integrate new party members ahead of the crucial elections.

