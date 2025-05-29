Left Menu

Assam Government Supports Victims' Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Assam government provided financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Pahalgam terror victims, Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his son Sumit, in Gujarat. Minister Pijush Hazarika delivered the assistance and a condolence message from CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:24 IST
Assam Government Supports Victims' Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has extended financial support to the family members of Pahalgam terror victims. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh was provided to the relatives of Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his son Sumit, who lost their lives in the tragic incident. The support was personally delivered by Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika at the family's residence in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his condolences through a message handed over to Kajalben Parmar, the bereaved widow. The state government had earlier resolved to grant Rs 5 lakh to the families of all 26 individuals killed in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam's Baisan valley.

In a heartfelt social media post, the chief minister expressed his solidarity with Kajalben, who lost both her husband and son in the attack. Minister Hazarika, who visited the Parmar residence, reiterated the state's support and conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

