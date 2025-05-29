Left Menu

Supreme Court Cancels Bail in West Bengal Election Violence Case

The Supreme Court has revoked bail for some individuals accused of assault following West Bengal's May 2021 election results, describing their actions as a serious threat to democracy. The CBI continues to investigate the case, with allegations of influence and obstruction by local authorities.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reversed the bail granted to individuals implicated in allegedly molesting a woman subsequent to the West Bengal assembly election results in May 2021. Describing the incident as a 'grave attack' on democracy, the court emphasized the severity of the offense.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta highlighted the alleged orchestrated attack aimed at intimidating opposition supporters, specifically those backing the BJP. The court's decision came in response to the CBI's challenge to the Calcutta High Court's previous bail orders.

The apex court noted reports of similar incidents following the election results and expressed concerns over local police inaction. Emphasizing the urgency, it directed the trial court to swift proceedings, ensuring witnesses' protection for a fair trial.

