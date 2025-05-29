Left Menu

Engineer Arrested for Espionage in Honey Trap Case

A Thane-based engineer, Ravindra Murlidhar Verma, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive naval information with a Pakistani intelligence agent. Honey-trapped through social media, Verma faced charges under the Official Secrets Act for espionage and conspiracy. He was remanded in ATS custody for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:48 IST
A Thane-based engineer has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive naval information with an agent linked to Pakistan's intelligence network, according to officials.

Ravindra Murlidhar Verma, employed as a junior engineer in a defence technology firm, was tricked by a honey trap set by a Pakistani operative who posed as a woman on Facebook, officials revealed.

Verma allegedly transferred crucial information through WhatsApp over several months, leading to his apprehension by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which continues to investigate the incident.

