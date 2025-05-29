Left Menu

Security Concerns in AgustaWestland Case: Christian Michel's Plea Reignites Investigation

A Delhi court has requested the security inquiry files for Christian Michel James from Tihar Jail due to safety concerns in the AgustaWestland case. James alleges a threat to his life from a co-inmate, spurring calls for a reevaluation of past inquiry findings. Further hearings are set for June 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:54 IST
A Delhi court on Thursday ordered Tihar Jail officials to provide the security inquiry file related to Christian Michel James, who is embroiled in the AgustaWestland case. The request aims to address concerns about James's safety while incarcerated.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal instructed the Senior Law Officer from the Prison Headquarters in New Delhi to submit the file by June 6. This comes as James's application questioned an inquiry report from 2019, suggesting discrepancies with witness statements and potential threats against his life.

Jail officials maintain there is no current threat to James, who remains securely housed at Tihar Jail. However, allegations of a pre-planned conspiracy involving a co-inmate were noted. The court expects further clarity following the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

