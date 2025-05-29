Left Menu

Czech Republic Postpones Embassy Move to Jerusalem Amidst Ongoing Tensions

The Czech Republic plans to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem but awaits more favorable conditions. Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the timing depends on the cessation of Israel-Hamas hostilities and possible expansions in the Abraham Accords, with no current timeline set.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that the Czech Republic will eventually move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, but not imminently. This decision comes after initial indications suggested a prompt move following the 2023 Hamas attacks.

Prime Minister Fiala emphasized that the move will happen when Israel is not engaged in conflict with Hamas and when the Abraham Accords can potentially be expanded to include more nations. This delay marks a strategic pause in timing.

Having already established a diplomatic presence in Jerusalem in 2021, the Czech Republic would follow the United States as the second NATO country to relocate to Jerusalem. Despite Israel's claim that Jerusalem is its capital, the international community has not acknowledged this status.

