Crackdown on Tren de Aragua Gang Yields 12 Arrests

Argentina's security forces have apprehended 12 individuals associated with the Tren de Aragua gang, which the country identifies as a terrorist group. This major bust underscores the gang's dangerous influence. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announced the arrests during a press conference in Buenos Aires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:13 IST
In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Argentina's security forces announced the arrest of 12 suspects connected to the notorious Tren de Aragua gang. The group, which holds a feared reputation across the region, is classified as a terrorist organization by the Argentine government.

These arrests highlight efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks operating within the country. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich confirmed the operation's success during a press conference in Buenos Aires, underscoring the gang's considerable threat to public safety.

'It is a highly dangerous gang and today 12 of its members are in prison,' Bullrich stated, indicating the government's commitment to tackling crime and ensuring national security remains uncompromised.

