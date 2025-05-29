Crackdown on Tren de Aragua Gang Yields 12 Arrests
Argentina's security forces have apprehended 12 individuals associated with the Tren de Aragua gang, which the country identifies as a terrorist group. This major bust underscores the gang's dangerous influence. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announced the arrests during a press conference in Buenos Aires.
'It is a highly dangerous gang and today 12 of its members are in prison,' Bullrich stated, indicating the government's commitment to tackling crime and ensuring national security remains uncompromised.
