Crackdown on Tren de Aragua Gang Yields 12 Arrests

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Argentina's security forces announced the arrest of 12 suspects connected to the notorious Tren de Aragua gang. The group, which holds a feared reputation across the region, is classified as a terrorist organization by the Argentine government.

These arrests highlight efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks operating within the country. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich confirmed the operation's success during a press conference in Buenos Aires, underscoring the gang's considerable threat to public safety.

'It is a highly dangerous gang and today 12 of its members are in prison,' Bullrich stated, indicating the government's commitment to tackling crime and ensuring national security remains uncompromised.

